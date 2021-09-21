Tk17,000cr embezzlement: Ehsan Group MD, his 3 brothers sent to jail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 September, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 06:58 pm

Ehsan Group chairman, Ragib Hsan and 3 brothers. Photo: UNB
Mufti Maulana Ragib Ahsan, managing director of Ehsan Group, and his three brothers -- Maulana Abul Bashar, Md Khairul Islam and Mufti Mahmudul Hasan -- have been sent to jail by a court after the end of a seven-day remand for embezzling Tk 17,000 crore from thousands of small investors.

A judge from the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court passed the order on Tuesday.

The CID has been assigned to investigate the embezzlement case as per the instructions of the Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, hundreds of customers gathered at the court premises asking for their money back.

Earlier, Monirul Islam, investigation officer of the case, said that Ragib Ahsan and his brothers were sent to the court after seven days of interrogation in the case of embezzlement and fraud.

RAB members arrested Ragib Ahsan and his brother Abul Bashar from Dhaka while two others, Mufti Maulana Mahmudul Hasan and Md Khairul Islam, were arrested in Pirojpur on September 10.

In 2008, Ragib, a madrasa teacher and an imam, started his MLM business and set up Ehsan Real Estate and Builders Limited.

Later, he launched some 17 companies under the group.

Harun ur Rashid, one of the affected clients, filed a case against Ragib and his brothers with Pirojpur Sadar Police Station on September 9 this year, accusing them of defrauding thousands of people using their religious faith and misappropriating crores of taka collected from the investors. 

A total of five cases have been filed against Mufti Maulana Ragib Ahsan, and his three brothers, including the last two cases in Pirojpur.

