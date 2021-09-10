Ehsan Group chairman arrested over Tk17000cr embezzlement

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Ehsan Group chairman Ragib Hasan and one of his associates from the Topkhana area on Friday on charges of embezzling Tk17,000 crore.

RAB Legal and Media Wing Deputy Director Major Raisul Azam confirmed the news and said a press briefing on the arrest will be held this afternoon.

Besides, 16 business organisations of a total 17 under the Ehsan group already have been shut down.

Ragib, a former small scale employee of Ehsan Multipurpose Group started Ehsan Real Estate after the former went bankrupt in 2010.

He used to operate the company under the same name to attract the public. Allegedly, Ragib targeted local Imams and religious figures of rural areas to gain the trust of the people.

Hailing from Pirojpur, Ragib started collecting money from customers in various ways with a promise to run the company according to Islamic Sharia. Later, he formed 17 organisations under Ehsan Group.

These companies reportedly collected over Tk5,000 crore from more than one lakh customers by tempting them to make a profit of Tk2,000 per month against an investment of Tk1,00,000.