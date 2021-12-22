Three operators’ internet download speed in Rajshahi below standard

Internet download speed of three of the four mobile operators' was found below standard in Rajshahi division, says the latest Quality of Service (QoS) drive test report of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Only Banglalink, the third largest mobile operator of the country, was found to be compliant in providing standard internet service in the region.

BTRC prepared the report after conducting comprehensive Quality of Service (QoS) assessment through drive test in different locations of Rajshahi division from 29 August to 22 September of 2021.

The benchmarks for the 4G download speed test was 7Mbps. In the drive test, however, Grameenphone, Robi and state-owned Teletalk's speed were found only 4.45Mbps, 6.28Mbps and 2.58Mbps respectively.

On the other hand, Banglalink's 4G download speed was found 7.05Mbps.

However, BTRC found all the mobile operators are meeting call drop benchmarks.

At the end of October, the total number of mobile phone subscribers in the country reached to 18.13 crore and internet subscriber to 12.91crore.

Of the total mobile phone users, 8.41crore use Grameenphone while 5.35 crore Robi, 3.71crore Banglalink and 64 lakh Teletalk.