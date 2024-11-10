Three new advisers take oath

Three new advisers - Mahfuj Alam, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Sheikh Bashir Uddin take oath in Bangabhaban. Photo: Focus Bangla
Three new advisers - Mahfuj Alam, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Sheikh Bashir Uddin take oath in Bangabhaban. Photo: Focus Bangla

Three new advisers of the interim government have taken oath at the Bangabhaban this evening (10 November).

The advisers are businessman Sheikh Bashir Uddin, filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and Mahfuj Alam.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban in the presence of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and senior government officials and dignitaries.

Sheikh Bashir Uddin is the managing director of Akij-Bashir Group, a leading industrial conglomerate of the country. He is the son of industrialist Sheikh Akij Uddin.

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki is a film director, producer and screenwriter. He became famous for his films 'Third Person Singular Number', 'Television', and 'No Bed of Roses' which were critically acclaimed at home and abroad.

Mahfuj Alam was one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement which led the student-people mass uprising in July-August. He later held the position of special assistant to the chief adviser.

With the latest addition, the number of advisers of the interim government now stands at 24, including Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. 

Currently, three advisers are responsible for three ministries each, while 10 advisers oversee two ministries each. 

The interim government took charge on 8 August, three days after the Awami League government was ousted in a nationwide mass upsurge led by students.

Back in October, sources at the secretariat had said that the council of advisers would likely induct some new faces soon to speed up administrative activities. The distribution of ministries and departments may also see a reshuffle.

