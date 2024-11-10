Who are the new advisers of the interim govt?

Who are the new advisers of the interim govt?

The interim government is set to appoint four new advisers and one special assistant to the chief adviser.

The new advisers are likely to be Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, businessman Sheikh Bashir Uddin, filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and special assistant to the chief adviser Mahfuj Alam, according to a Prothom Alo report.

Among them, Sayedur and Bashir have received an invitation to take oath today, sources familiar with the matter confirmed The Business Standard on condition of anonymity.

Apart from the new advisers, the government is also likely to appoint former inspector general of police Khodabox Chowdhury as the new special assistant to the chief adviser.

The new advisers are set to take oath at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban at around 7pm today (10 November).

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath, in presence of senior government officials and dignitaries, according to government sources.

ATM Kowser Hossain, the director (road) of the Department of Government Transport, told The Business Standard that the Cabinet Division has requisitioned five vehicles.

The vehicles will be sent to the new advisers' homes to pick them up, and then they will be brought to Bangabhaban for the oath-taking ceremony, said sources.

At present, the government, which is now in its fourth month, led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has 21 advisers, including Yunus. Most of the advisers are currently executing the responsibilities of multiple ministries.

Currently, three advisers are responsible for three ministries each, while 10 advisers oversee two ministries each.

The interim government took charge on 8 August, three days after the Awami League government was ousted in a nationwide mass upsurge led by students.

