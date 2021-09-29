Three EFD vat payers win Tk30,000

Three Chattogram residents recently won Tk30,000 in a lottery after paying value-added tax (VAT) using Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) against services worth Tk572.

Md Akbar Hossain, commissioner, Chattogram Custom, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, handed over the award money of Tk10,000 to each of the winners at a programme on Wednesday.

The winners are Md Shahjahan from the district's Raozan, Md Ariful Islam from Chandgaon, and Md Abdus Sobhan from Agrabad.

They recently paid VAT using EFD against a bill of Tk572 in a hotel.

Joint Commissioner Selim Sheikh addressed the function conducted by Fatema Khairun Noor, deputy commissioner, VAT Commissionerate.

Md Mushfiqur Rahman, joint commissioner and other senior officials of the VAT Commissionerate were also present on the occasion.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) organises a special lottery on the 5th of every month to encourage buyers in paying VAT. 101 prizes are awarded to winners across the country. The winning lottery coupon numbers are published through newspapers.