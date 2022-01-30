Two Ctg Vat payers win Tk75k in EFD lottery

Two Chattogram residents recently won a total of Tk75,000 in a lottery after paying value-added tax (Vat) using the Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD).

Ashikur Rahman bagged Tk50,000 as the 2nd prize, while Md Mizanur Rahman got Tk25,000 as the 3rd prize, in the lottery organised by the National Board of Revenue.

Akbar Hossain, commissioner at Chattogram Custom, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, handed over the award money to each of the winners at a programme on Sunday (30 January), said a press release.

Akbar Hossain requested everyone to collect the invoice at the time of purchase and save it for the lottery.

Officials of Customs, Excise and VAT, Commissionerate, Chittagong and representatives of invoice issuing companies were present on the occasion.