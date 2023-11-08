Three buses set on fire in Dhaka amid blockade

A bus was torched in front of Border Guard Bangladesh headquarters in the capital&#039;s Dhanmondi area at around 9pm on Wednesday (8 November). Photo: TBS
A bus was torched in front of Border Guard Bangladesh headquarters in the capital's Dhanmondi area at around 9pm on Wednesday (8 November). Photo: TBS

Three buses have been set on fire in the capital today as BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties once again enforced a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade.

A bus was torched in front of Border Guard Bangladesh headquarters in the capital's Dhanmondi area at around 9pm on Wednesday (8 November).

One has been detained promptly over the incident.

Two units from Mohammadpur Fire Station worked to douse the flames on the bus of Ramzan Paribahan.

Another bus was set on fire this evening in the Banani area. There were no reports of casualties in the incident.

Unidentified people set a bus on fire at the Tantibazar intersection in Old Dhaka.

Two firefighting units of Sadarghat Fire Station rushed to the spot around 7:33pm when the buses were set on fire. 8 November. Photo: UNB
Two firefighting units of Sadarghat Fire Station rushed to the spot around 7:33pm when the buses were set on fire. 8 November. Photo: UNB

Two firefighting units of Sadarghat Fire Station rushed to the spot around 7:33pm when the buses were set on fire, said Tanha Bin Zasim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence Control Room.

On 6 November, BNP, Jamaat and like-minded parties announced a 48-hour road-rail-waterways blockade across the country beginning on 8 November.

Ahead of this round of the countrywide 48-hour blockade, a parked bus in the capital's Malibagh area was torched on Tuesday (7 November) night

The "Bahan Paribahan" bus was set on fire around 11pm next to the Ansar Camp in Malibagh.

Two units from Khilgaon Fire Station went to the spot to douse the fire.

blockade / Buses Burnt

