Fresh 48-hour blockade starts today

A truck vandalised during the BNP-Jamaat blockade in the Akbar Shah police station area on Dhaka-Chattogram highway on 31 October. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

After a day's pause, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are set to enforce a 48-hour countrywide road-rail-waterway blockade beginning from 6:00am today.

Arrests, arson attacks on vehicles and clashes marked the previous two phases of blockade — one for three days starting from October 31 and the other for two days starting from November 5.

The arrest of opposition members continued, BNP said, adding 496 party leaders and activists were arrested in 24 hours until yesterday afternoon.

The law enforcement agencies say they will remain active to avert any violence. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police announced a Tk20,000 reward for those who help them apprehend arsonists.

The political stalemate shows no signs of ending, as neither the ruling Awami League nor the opposition BNP are softening their positions before the national elections, expected to be held between 6 and 9 January.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, while speaking at a virtual press conference, said that Zagir Hossain, organising secretary of BNP and youth leader of Ward No 1 of Ukhia Upazila Jalia Palong Union under Cox's Bazar, who was injured in police firing on November 5, died in a hospital yesterday.

According to Rizvi, 11 people, including one journalist, have been killed across the country since October 28. During the period, 8,951 party leaders and activists were arrested, he added.

Jamaat-e-Islami said that since October 28, three of its leaders and activists have been killed and 1,797 arrested across the country. Of them, 56 have been arrested in the 24 hours until Tuesday afternoon, it said.

Exclusive campaigns

During the press conference, Rizvi said the Awami League is engaging in acts of sabotage and blaming the BNP for it.

"They are engaging in sabotage.. and running exclusive campaigns against the BNP and those who support democracy."

The BNP leader said, "Ruling party leaders are talking nonsense because the media is under their control. Many media outlets are being threatened and ordered to spread the government's words."

Regarding the third round of the opposition's blockade, Rizvi said 8-9 November's 48-hour has been announced to restore people's rights and to free the country of lawlessness and corruption.

"I am calling on everyone, including the party leaders and activists, to carry out peaceful programmes against dictatorship," he said.

"Everyone will carry out the blockade programme peacefully. Our programme is for the peace of all. Wherever there is an obstacle, there must be resistance. We are on the ground to restore people's right to vote. Without it, no one has any security," he added.