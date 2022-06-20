Thousands risk landslides on Ctg hills as authorities ignore recommendations

Residents living on the hills of Chattogram leave their homes in fear of landslides due to heavy rains. The picture was taken from the city’s east Ferozeshah area on Sunday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

The authorities concerned are yet to take any effective measures for the safety of thousands of low-income people living on various hills in Chattogram amid the grave risk of landslides during the monsoon.

After the 2007 landslides that killed 127 people, two probe committees made 72 recommendations but none of them has been implemented in the last 15 years. Meanwhile, as many as 209 lives have been lost.

Early Saturday, four people were killed and three others injured as landslides triggered by heavy downpours struck their houses in different areas of the port city.

After the incident, the city corporation and the local administration blamed the hill-dwellers, saying the settlers refused to leave their homes despite repeated warnings.

Visiting several areas, The Business Standard (TBS) found that the city corporation may have actually increased the risks of landslides by cutting hills for building roads to reach the two places where the landslides occurred.

One of the two landslides occurred in the Bijoy Nagar area of Foy's Lake early Saturday.

The hills there are owned by the government. A syndicate of some local leaders of the ruling party built a colony there by cutting the hill. They rent the space to low-income people.

"The house rent is low and I have been living here since 2020. Since I work for a low salary, I have to stay here despite the risks," said Mohammad Sajjad, a garment worker living in Foy's Lake.

Local Councillor Zahurul Alam Jasim told TBS, "More than 50,000 people live at the foot of the hill and below the lake area in Foy's Lake. Various NGOs and organisations have built roads and water supply lines there."

The hill-dwellers were repeatedly told to leave the place but they did not, the councillor added.

Local administration in 2019 identified some 835 families -- mostly poor -- living in the 17 most vulnerable hills in Chattogram.

Of the hills, 10 are privately owned while the rest seven are owned by Chattogram City Corporation, Railway, Chattogram Wasa, Public Works Department and National Housing Authority.

In a firsthand inspection, TBS found that the number of illegal occupants in the city's 34 hills including Lalkhan Bazar, Motijharna, Tankir Pahar, Pahartali, Koibalyadham, Khulshi, Bayezid, Akbar Shah, Jungle Chhalimpur is around one lakh.

After the 2007 landslide, the recommendations put forward by the probe committees included emergency afforestation in the hills, construction of guide walls, eviction of illegal settlements from the foothills, prohibition of new settlements and strict legal action against those involved in deforestation. None of them has been implemented yet.

Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan (Bapa), Chittagong Chapter President Professor Idris Ali told The Business Standard, "The crisis is exacerbated by the unprofessionalism of the local administration, the apathy of politicians and the lack of coordination among government agencies."

"A vested quarter does not want illegal occupants to come down from the hill so that hill grabbing can be continued," he said.

Mohammad Nazmul Ahsan, additional deputy commissioner (revenue) and member secretary of Chattogram hill management committee, said, "When we attempt to evict illegal occupants from the hills, they file consecutive writ petitions. Seven writs have been filed by occupants of Motijharna hill alone, not to mention the other writs. It would have been easier to permanently evict occupants from the hills without these writs."