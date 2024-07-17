Those who attacked, killed people must be brought under the law: University Teachers' Network

The University Teachers' Network has condemned the attacks on peaceful protest rallies across the country and demanded those involved in the attacks be brought to the books.



"We condemn and protest these killings and attacks with deep concern and express our condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. At the same time, we demand a judicial inquiry into these killings and attacks and exemplary punishment of the guilty," reads a statement of the network published yesterday (16 July).

A few teachers of Jahangirnagar University were also injured while trying to save the students from the attacks, but university administrators silently legitimise these heinous attacks and the bloodshed of their own students just to hold on to the status quo, reads the statement.

"We condemn these administrators of various universities," the teachers said in the statement.

The teachers said, there was rationale for reducing the quota from 56% in 2018. Without considering the demands raised by students in a fair and logical movement, the government systematically adopted a policy of firstly ignoring and secondly suppressing and oppressing them. When the agitation finally intensified, the prime minister "became exasperated" and abolished the quota system, reads the statement.

"It was, we think, a misguided and shrewd decision. Because quota is needed to mainstream women and backward communities, but it needs to be reformed logically in the context of ongoing realities," reads the statement.

The teachers brought forward four demands which include — quota should be logically reformed in government jobs' recruitment as per the fair demands of the students. In the light of the constitution, an expert committee should be formed to determine the form of quota reform.

"We strongly condemn the incident of infiltration of external terrorists identifying themselves as Chhatra League members and creating terror in the campus. The university authorities and police administration should take steps to ensure that no outsider can enter the campus."

The university authorities should take necessary steps so that the students can stay safely in the halls, the teachers' association said.

At least six people were killed and dozens injured yesterday as quota protesters clashed with Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Jubo League activists and police during their nationwide protests in response to attacks on students on university campuses the previous day and to press home their demand for the reformation of the quota system in government jobs, according to police, doctors and university officials.

Three of the victims were killed in Chattogram, two in Dhaka, and one in Rangpur.

The widespread student demonstrations began yesterday morning in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Cumilla and other places following violent attacks on quota protesters at public universities across the country on Monday.

Over 300 students were injured on Monday in the attacks on quota protesters allegedly by BCL activists on university campuses, according to the movement coordinates, doctors, and university officials.