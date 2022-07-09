SIM data: Over 35 lakh exited Dhaka on Friday before Eid

Telecom

UNB
09 July, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 10:42 pm

Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Over 35 lakh SIM (subscriber identity module) subscribers of different mobile operators left Dhaka for their respective home districts on Friday, to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their near and dear ones.

A total of 3,530,732 SIM subscribers left the capital on 8 July, according to Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

He shared the information through a Facebook post on his verified account Saturday (9 July).

He shared a list provided by mobile operators that showed that of them, 1,583,332 were Grameenphone users, 975,613 Robi users, 849,460 Banglalink users, and 122,327 Teletalk users.

