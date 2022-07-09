SIM data: Over 35 lakh exited Dhaka on Friday before Eid
Over 35 lakh SIM (subscriber identity module) subscribers of different mobile operators left Dhaka for their respective home districts on Friday, to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their near and dear ones.
A total of 3,530,732 SIM subscribers left the capital on 8 July, according to Post, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar.
He shared the information through a Facebook post on his verified account Saturday (9 July).
He shared a list provided by mobile operators that showed that of them, 1,583,332 were Grameenphone users, 975,613 Robi users, 849,460 Banglalink users, and 122,327 Teletalk users.