TCB smart cards will be distributed by January: Commerce minister

One crore family cards of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will be converted into smart cards and distributed within January-February next year, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today.

Speaking at the inauguration of a TCB product selling programme in the capital's Khamarbari, the minister also mentioned that the work of converting TCB cards into smart cards is at the final stage.

Stating global inflation as the cause for price hikes of goods in all countries, including Bangladesh, the commerce minister said, "This is especially true for imported products such as oil, sugar, and lentils. As the price of these products increases in the international market, so does the price in Bangladesh.

"This is because almost all edible oil and sugar, and some lentils, need to be imported. Therefore, the prices of these products have to be determined in coordination with the international market," Tipu Munshi said.

Regarding whether the number of TCB cards will be increased, he said it will be taken into consideration, provided there are eligible individuals who meet the criteria to receive the cards.

"However, for now, we want to limit the number to one crore cards. One crore family cards mean about five crore beneficiaries – if each cardholder has an average of five family members, the number of beneficiaries will be five crore," he added.

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) Chairman Brigadier General Md Ariful Hasan; Faridur Rahman Khan Iran, councillor of ward 27 of the Dhaka North City Corporation and senior officials of TCB were present at the event.