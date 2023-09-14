TCB smart cards will be distributed by January: Commerce minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 05:22 pm

Related News

TCB smart cards will be distributed by January: Commerce minister

The minister also mentioned that the work of converting TCB cards into smart cards is at the final stage

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 05:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

One crore family cards of the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will be converted into smart cards and distributed within January-February next year, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said today. 

Speaking at the inauguration of a TCB product selling programme in the capital's Khamarbari, the minister also mentioned that the work of converting TCB cards into smart cards is at the final stage.

Stating global inflation as the cause for price hikes of goods in all countries, including Bangladesh, the commerce minister said, "This is especially true for imported products such as oil, sugar, and lentils. As the price of these products increases in the international market, so does the price in Bangladesh. 

"This is because almost all edible oil and sugar, and some lentils, need to be imported. Therefore, the prices of these products have to be determined in coordination with the international market," Tipu Munshi said.

Regarding whether the number of TCB cards will be increased, he said it will be taken into consideration, provided there are eligible individuals who meet the criteria to receive the cards.

"However, for now, we want to limit the number to one crore cards. One crore family cards mean about five crore beneficiaries – if each cardholder has an average of five family members, the number of beneficiaries will be five crore," he added.

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) Chairman Brigadier General Md Ariful Hasan; Faridur Rahman Khan Iran, councillor of ward 27 of the Dhaka North City Corporation and senior officials of TCB were present at the event.

Top News

TCB goods / TCB Smart Card / Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

9h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

9h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

2h | TBS World
SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

6h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

20h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

23h | TBS Stories