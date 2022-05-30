Take immediate steps to reduce rice prices: PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 04:57 pm

Take immediate steps to reduce rice prices: PM

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 04:57 pm
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed those concerned to take immediate steps for curbing the high price of rice during the ongoing Boro season.

The prime minister also directed to take action if anyone stocks rice illegally.

The premier made the remarks at a Cabinet meeting that took place in her office, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam during a press briefing at 3:30pm on Monday (30 May).

"The Cabinet has urged for immediate action after a market overview and find out who is stockpiling rice," said Khandker Anwarul.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said that the condition in the rice market must be monitored and the Boro paddy procurement drive must be a success. He made the comment in a virtual view-exchange meeting on "Boro 2022 season's internal procurement and market monitoring" at the Secretariat on 29 May.

"If any attempt is made to destablise the rice market, action will be taken against those involved irrespective of their party affiliation," he warned.

There is an unhealthy competition among traders to buy and hoard paddy thinking it will be profitable but it will not bring any good results, said the minister.

