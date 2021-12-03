Tajik engineer killed in Pabna accident

Tajik engineer killed in Pabna accident

According to police, Engineer Barjahan was seriously injured when a goods carrying vehicle hit him from behind while working inside the project

Tajik engineer killed in Pabna accident

A Tajik engineer of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant was killed after a goods-laden vehicle hit him in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna district on Friday noon, police said. 
 
The deceased was identified as Barjahan, 35. He was an engineer of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Pabna's Ishwardi Upazila. 
 
Barjahan was a Tajik national working as an engineer of the Russian-owned Nikimoth Company. 
 
According to police, Engineer Barjahan was seriously injured when a goods carrying vehicle hit him from behind while working inside the project. 
 
Later he was rescued and taken to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctors declared him dead. 
 
Being informed, police recovered the body, said inspector of Ishwardi police station (investigation) Hadiul Islam. 
 
Arrangements will be made to send the body of the engineer to his country after the autopsy. 
 
An unnatural death case has been filed at Ishwardi police station in this regard, said the OC. 

 

