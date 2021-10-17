Support centres to be established for expatriate workers: Imran

The government has a plan to establish support centres near airports for expatriate workers, said Imran Ahmad, Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment today.

The support centres will provide all necessary support including temporary housing for the expatriate workers, the minister said while attending a programme at Probashi Kallyan Bhaban.

Besides, a diagnostic centre and hospital for providing low-cost treatment of expatriate workers will also be established in the Bhatara area of the capital, he added.

"The government is working for the welfare of the expatriate workers. Every year the government distributes Tk12,000 among the disabled children of expatriates as part of the welfare programme", Imran stated.

"We hope that with the proper treatment our disabled children will recover completely.", he said.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry secretary, Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen who was also present at the programme said that expatriate workers are contributing greatly to the country's economy. "This allowance is a recognition of their profound contribution", he said.