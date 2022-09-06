Supershops overcharging 30% by packaging loose rice: Rights watchdog

Many super shops are charging 30% more from customers by packaging standard quality rice, which is available in the open market, the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection has found.

"Making profit in this way by cheating the customers is unethical," AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of the consumer rights watchdog said in a meeting with representatives of various super shops yesterday at the Directorate's headquarters in the capital.

"The high price of packaged rice is having a negative impact on rice prices in the open market. As a result, the price of rice has increased abnormally in the market," he said and added that the super shops have also made unethical profits in the same way in other products including sugar and salt.

The consumer right protection directorate chief also said necessary measures will be taken by preparing a report on the discrepancy in prices for loose and packaged daily commodities including rice.

According to the directorate, various brands of rice including Rupchanda, Pran, ACI, Teer, Chashi being sold in packets in the market. The standard variety of Miniket is being sold for Tk68 per kg in the open market. But the same quality rice is being sold in packets at a much higher price than the purchase price in supershops including Shwapno, Aarong, Prince Bazar, Unimart, Meenabazar and Agora.

These super shops are making 14-33% more profit on Miniket rice, 21-29% more on Chinigura rice, up to 28% more on salt and up to 27% more on Ilish fish, revealed the directorate.

AHM Shafiquzzaman said they have found in their drives that the profit margin for any products are very high in super shops.

"They are selling Tk52 priced rice for Tk88 in the name of super premium. In this way they are biting the consumers' pockets," he said, adding, "Information on who is making how much profit is being collected. Intelligence agencies are working on it."

Pointing out that consumers are becoming more aware than before, he said, the number of complaints filed in a year has now doubled.

Consumer fraud needs a permanent solution, he stressed.

Abdul Jabbar Mondal, assistant director of the directorate, said "They are making a profit of Tk18.03 per dozen of eggs. Any packaged product means extra profit for them."

In view of these complaints, representatives of Super shops said that Supers shops do not set the maximum retail price (MRP) of packaged products. The marketing brands determine the price and therefore they are not responsible.

Tanim Khan, assistant general manager of Shwapno, said it is not extra profit as they are making profit as per existing rules.

About allegations of selling expired products, he said that Shwapno outlets do not keep any expired products.

"Shwapno returns products to the companies concerned at least two weeks before expiry," he added.