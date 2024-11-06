Eggs to be supplied to dealers in 11 more markets in capital

A view-exchange meeting held at the office of the Directorate of National Consumers’ Right Protection (DNCRP) on 6 November 2024. Photo: UNB

In a bid to decentralise the producer-dealer supply of eggs, some seven lakh eggs would be supplied daily to 11 more markets for two weeks on a trial basis alongside Tejgaon Bazar and Kaptan Bazar in the capital.

The decision came as part of an initiative to keep the egg prices stable in a view-exchange meeting held at the office of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP) today (6 November).

"Now some 20 lakh eggs are supplied daily to two markets –Tejgaon Bazar and Kaptan Bazar. But we've reached a decision to supply these 20 lakh eggs to a total of 13 places in Dhaka city for two weeks on a trial basis," said DNCRP Director General Mohammad Aleem Akhtar Khan at a press briefing.

Of the 20 lakh eggs, 6.5 lakh eggs to be supplied to each Tejgaon Bazar and Kaptan Bazar and the rest 7 lakh eggs to 11 new places under Dhaka South City Corporation and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) in the capital, he said.

The 11 other places are Mirpur-1, Mirpur-10, Mohammadpur Krishi Market, Sadek Khan Krishi Market in Mohammadpur, Uttara-10 (Khamar Road) under DNCC, and New Market, Khilgaon, Jurain, Konapara Sarulia, Shanirakhra, Chittagong Road

The representatives of egg producing firms and companies, dealers, agents, wholesalers and retailers, different market committees and egg business association as well as Department of Livestock Services, Department of Agricultural Marketing and Bangladesh Competition Commission were present in the meeting.

Aleem Akhtar said three decisions were taken in the meeting to keep the egg market stable round the year.

Raising the second decision, he said they would send request letters to the authorities of the two city corporations seeking places for loading and unloading to and from the eggs-carrying vehicles and also parking of the vehicles in the 11 new locations.

"We expect the egg supply to the 11 new locations can be started within three days," he said.

About the third decision, the Director General said the Department of Livestock Services would draft a guideline over how to preserve eggs during the off-season. "We hoped that the draft guideline can be raised before all concerned within the next one week," he said.

In reply to a question, Aleem Akhtar said alongside 20 lakh eggs, more eggs are supplied to Dhaka city from small and local farmers in surrounding districts like Gazipur and Narsingdi.

Responding to another question, there is a daily demand for 4-5 crore eggs in the country. The egg suppliers informed that they would be able to fulfil the local demand if the egg production is not hampered by adverse weather and sudden disasters, he added.