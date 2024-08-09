Students to be appointed as assistants of interim government advisers: Nahid

An initial decision has been made to appoint students as assistants of interim government advisers, Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam said today (9 August).

"The exact structure and process for involving students in the role will be determined later," Nahid told the reporters after the first meeting of the Advisory Council of the interim government at the state guest house Jamuna.

"However, an initial decision has been made to appoint students as 'assistant advisers' or similar positions, allowing them to oversee various ministries," he added.

Nahid further said, "The student community is a significant force in our country and we want to give them the opportunity to work with the new government as well,"