'Rebuilding Bangladesh is our top priority': Nahid Islam

We will work to fully implement the demands of students and people, Asif Mahmud says

TBS Report
09 August, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 06:21 pm
Nahid Islam. Photo: Collected
Nahid Islam. Photo: Collected

The primary goal of the interim government is to swiftly implement the promise of rebuilding Bangladesh, Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam said today (9 August).

"This government was formed through a mass uprising. The people have faith in this government. Our primary goal is to swiftly implement the dream and promise of rebuilding Bangladesh that we have shown," Nahid told the reporters after the allocation of portfolios of the chief adviser and other advisers of the interim government.

Also speaking on the occasion, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiya said, "The activities of the students will continue on the streets. We will strive to create a beautiful Bangladesh through social reform and the reconstruction of the state.

"We will work to fully implement the demands of the students and the people," he added.

Nahid and Asif were two of the key coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement which led to the ouster of the Awami League-led government.

Earlier, Chief Adviser of the newly-formed interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus and 13 other advisers paid homage to the martyrs of the language movement this morning.

Yesterday, Nobel laureate and globally acclaimed economist Dr Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the chief adviser of the interim government. He took over the responsibility three days after the fall of AL-led government in a student-led mass movement.

Adviser for the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Md Nahid Islam / Adviser for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiya / Chief Adviser of interim government Dr Muhammad Yunus

