Students take to streets in Chattogram with 9-point demands 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 November, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 06:29 pm

Students take to streets in Chattogram with 9-point demands 

Students in Chattogram have taken to the streets in support of the road safety movement, justice for road accident victims and half pass on bus fares. 

They took position at the Wasa intersection of the city to press home their nine-point demand including road safety. 

While chanting various slogans, protesters also demanded justice for the death of Nayeem Hassan, a young boy who was killed by a compactor vehicle of Dhaka South City Corporation on 24 November. 

Mazedul Islam, a participant from the protest, said, "Transport fares have been increased much more in comparison to the fuel price hike. Moreover, the drivers and their helpers misbehave with students if they demand a half pass." 

"Students are often deterred from boarding buses and sometimes even threatened," said Mazedul, explaining the reasons behind the protest. 

Saifur Rudra, joint convener (city) of Student Federation, said movements are being staged across the country on demand of half fare on public transport. 

"We will continue the movement until the nine-point demands are met," added Mazedul.

Arafatul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropoltian Police (CMP), said the students staged a sit-in protest. He added, "Although they tried to block the road, they were convinced to move aside." 

Student protest / Chattogram

