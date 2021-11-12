Students, rights activists protest Raintree rape case acquittal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 10:41 pm

Related News

Students, rights activists protest Raintree rape case acquittal

TBS Report
12 November, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2021, 10:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A procession was held early Friday in Dhaka protesting the acquittal of five accused in the much-talked Banani Raintree Hotel rape case.  

Titled "Shekol Bhangar Padajatra" (A march to break the shackles), the participants of the rally also demanded the repeal of Section 155 (4) of the Sexual Harassment and Rape Evidence Act.

They also denounced court's observation that suggested police should not record a case 72 hours after a rape incident.

The procession started from the front of Shahbagh Museum in the capital at 12:30 am on Friday and ended at Manik Mia Avenue via City College, Kalabagan.

University teachers and students, women's rights activists, professionals and artists, as well as men and women from different walks of life took part in the procession with banners, placards and festoons.

A Dhaka tribunal on Thursday acquitted all five accused, including Safat Ahmed, son of Apan Jewellers owner Dildar Ahmed, in a high-profile rape case of two students at the upscale Raintree Hotel in the capital's Banani four and a half years ago.

In its observation, the tribunal said police should not record a case 72 hours after a rape incident.

Two private university students were allegedly raped by the accused under the influence of alcohol at the hotel on 28 March 2017.

Top News

The Raintree Dhaka / Rape case / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

1d | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

2d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

2d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

6
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10