Students, rights activists protest Raintree rape case acquittal

A procession was held early Friday in Dhaka protesting the acquittal of five accused in the much-talked Banani Raintree Hotel rape case.

Titled "Shekol Bhangar Padajatra" (A march to break the shackles), the participants of the rally also demanded the repeal of Section 155 (4) of the Sexual Harassment and Rape Evidence Act.

They also denounced court's observation that suggested police should not record a case 72 hours after a rape incident.

The procession started from the front of Shahbagh Museum in the capital at 12:30 am on Friday and ended at Manik Mia Avenue via City College, Kalabagan.

University teachers and students, women's rights activists, professionals and artists, as well as men and women from different walks of life took part in the procession with banners, placards and festoons.

A Dhaka tribunal on Thursday acquitted all five accused, including Safat Ahmed, son of Apan Jewellers owner Dildar Ahmed, in a high-profile rape case of two students at the upscale Raintree Hotel in the capital's Banani four and a half years ago.

In its observation, the tribunal said police should not record a case 72 hours after a rape incident.

Two private university students were allegedly raped by the accused under the influence of alcohol at the hotel on 28 March 2017.