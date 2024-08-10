Students hand over ‘fake’ protest coordinator to army in Ctg

Students in Chattogram today (10 August) detained a man and handed him over to the army on allegations of creating chaos at a rally of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in the Kotwali New Market area.

The man, Tanvir Sharif, 28, claimed to be the coordinator of Chittagong College for the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. However, leaders of the organisation said he is a leader of Panchlaish Thana Chhatra League.

Md Hasan, a student of Chittagong College, said, "He [Tanvir] tried to disrupt the student rally today by going on stage and creating chaos. We checked his Facebook ID and found various posts in favour of former the autocrat [AL] government. He also admitted to gathering information from students."

Khan Talat Mahmud Rafi, a central coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said, "Miscreants are trying to tarnish the victory of the student movement. Today we have handed over such a person to the army."