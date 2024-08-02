Students carry out graffiti programmes in different places of capital

Student seen painting on the walls of a building on 2 August 2024. Photo: Shahadat Biplob/TBS

Students of various educational institutions brought out graffiti programmes in Dhanmondi and Bashundhara areas of Dhaka in protest of the mass killings and arrests during the quota reform protests.

Students were seen carrying spray paints and painting slogans on walls and the streets supporting the quota reform movement.

Photo: TBS

Students of North South University gathered at the Gate no. 3 of North South University in the afternoon, while students of various schools, colleges and universities gathered in Dhanmondi.