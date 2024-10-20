Students besiege Ctg education board office demanding re-evaluation of results

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 10:20 pm

Related News

Students besiege Ctg education board office demanding re-evaluation of results

TBS Report
20 October, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 10:20 pm
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chattogram. File Photo: Collected
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Chattogram. File Photo: Collected

A group of students staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Chattogram for about seven hours today (20 October), demanding re-evaluation of results of students who failed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams. 

Students reportedly blocked the office from 11am to 5pm and no one was allowed to leave or enter. 

The protesting students also gave a memorandum to the chairman of the Education Board Professor Rezaul Karim. They left the area after assurance from the chairman regarding their demands.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking to reporters, Professor Rezaul Karim said, "We do not have the authority to decide on passing. 

"The memorandum and the demands of the students have been communicated to the higher authorities. They will decide after consideration."

Top News

Chattogram / HSC exam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

23m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

33m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos