Students besiege Ctg education board office demanding re-evaluation of results

A group of students staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Chattogram for about seven hours today (20 October), demanding re-evaluation of results of students who failed the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams.

Students reportedly blocked the office from 11am to 5pm and no one was allowed to leave or enter.

The protesting students also gave a memorandum to the chairman of the Education Board Professor Rezaul Karim. They left the area after assurance from the chairman regarding their demands.

Speaking to reporters, Professor Rezaul Karim said, "We do not have the authority to decide on passing.

"The memorandum and the demands of the students have been communicated to the higher authorities. They will decide after consideration."