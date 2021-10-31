Students of 8 institutions to be vaccinated Monday

Students aged 12-17 years will receive Covid-19 vaccines at eight educational institutions from Monday.

The institutions are: Hurdco Int School, South Point Int School, Chittagong Grammar School, Ideal School, Motijhil, Mirpur Commerce College, Kakoli School, South Breeze School, and Scholastica School, Mirpur.

In case of students feeling ill after receiving the vaccines, the following hospitals are designated to treat the children- Kurmitola General Hospital, Police Hospital, National Heart foundation, Suhrawardi Medical College, and Kuwait Moitree Hospital, Uttara.

"Children will be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This vaccine is technically demanding as it has to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius. Therefore, we have selected 21 centres in the districts and city corporations for storing the vaccine," said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Director General Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam on Tuesday.

Children would be registered through the school for the time being. School authorities will upload the list to surokkha.gov.bd.

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Gavi, a public-private global health partnership, have nodded their consent to the initiative.

At present, the government has 60 lakh Pfizer doses in stock, all of which will be used to fully inoculate 30 lakh students, according to the minister.

According to the DGHS, the Pfizer vaccine will be provided in 19 districts where vaccines were sent on Monday. Health workers concerned have already been trained.

Initially, the districts where Pfizer will be provided are Barishal, Bhola, Jhalakathi, Chattogram, Chandpur, Cumilla, Lakshmipur, Noakhali, Gazipur, Narsingdi, Tangail, Jessore, Satkhira, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Sunamganj, Sylhet and Habiganj.

Of these, vaccines will be given at four centres in Chattogram, two in Chandpur, two in Noakhali, three in Narsingdi, two in Mymensingh and eight in Rajshahi.

Apart from these, there will be eight centres in Dhaka North and Dhaka South.

Twenty-six more districts, including Manikganj, Gopalganj, Narayanganj, will be brought under vaccination in the future.