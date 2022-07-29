Student killed after wrecker rams into motorcycle in Paltan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2022, 08:54 am

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A student was killed in the capital's Paltan area on Thursday (28 July) night after a wrecker rammed into the motorcycle he was riding. 

"The accident took place around 10:00pm near gate no. 3  ​​of Bangabandhu National Stadium. Name of the deceased student is Mahatab Uddin Tasin, 17. He was said to be a class 10 student," Paltan Model Police Station SI Ekramul Islam told The Business Standard.

Following the accident, Mahatab was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. 

DMCH Police Camp In-charge Bachchu Mia said that the body has been kept in the morgue for post-mortem.

Wrecker / Accident

