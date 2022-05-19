Student dies after falling from university roof

A student died after falling from the roof of a private university in Dhaka's Green Road on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Imam Hossain, 23, a student of third year in the Computer Science department of the Asia Pacific University.

Imam Hossain was the son of Akhtar Hossain of Lalmohon area of Bhola and was currently staying in Purba Bazar area in Dhaka.

According to police and hospital sources, he fell from the roof of Asia Pacific University in Green Road at around 8am on Thursday.

He was rescued and taken to a local hospital. From there he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty there pronounced him dead.

Nadeem Ahmed, a computer science teacher at Asia Pacific University, said that Imam Hossain had a semester exam at 10am today. Imam Hossain came to the university around 7:30am. The security and cleaning staff were apprehensive about the reason for his coming to the university so early in the morning.

At around 8am, they saw Imam Hussain falling from the roof of the university. They rescued him and took him to hospital, added Nedeem Ahmed.

He further said that Imam Hussain was a little distracted for some time. He didn't talk much to anyone, he preferred to stay alone.

Bachchu Mia, inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outbox, said Imam Hossain's body was kept in the college morgue for autopsy. The matter has been reported to the concerned police station.