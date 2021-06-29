Some 1,500 terrorists arrested since Holey Artisan Terror Attack: RAB DG

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
29 June, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 06:30 pm

RAB DG Chowdhury Abdullah al Mamun. Photo: Collected
RAB DG Chowdhury Abdullah al Mamun. Photo: Collected

Around 1,500 terrorists have been arrested in the five years since the Gulshan Holey Artisan terrorist attack, said Chowdhury Abdullah al-Mamun, director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), on Tuesday. 

15 terrorists also voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement and have since returned to normal life, the DG said, at a RAB headquarters press conference on the current state of law and order in the country. 

On July 1, 2016, a group of armed terrorists attacked the Holey Artisan Café in the city's upscale neighbourhood of Gulshan. Twenty people, including nine Italians, seven Japanese, an Indian, and three Bangladeshis were killed in the attack. Two police staff were also killed in the rescue operation at the café that night.

At the press conference, the director general prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls, including for Lieutenant Colonel Azad and other RAB field agents who sacrificed their lives in the café rescue operation on that fateful July day in 2016.

Terrorists arrested / RAB DG / Holey Artisan Terror Attack

