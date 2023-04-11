Six shops fined Tk2.2 lakh in Ctg

TBS Report
11 April, 2023, 09:00 pm
A mobile court cracked down on six shops in Kerani Hat of Satkania upazila in Chittagong, imposing a Tk2.2 lakh fine on Tuesday (11 April).

The shops were charged with various offences, including selling products at inflated prices, more than 100%, failing to provide cash memos to customers, increasing prices on the occasion of Eid, and fixing misleading price tags.

The court, led by Arafat Siddiqui, executive magistrate and upazila assistant commissioner (land), imposed a Tk1 lakh fine on Nakful Shopping Mall, followed by Ammajan Punjabi House with Tk50,000, Antique Shopping House with Tk30,000 Shailpik with Tk20,000, Westwood with Tk10,000, and Su-Bazar with Tk20,000 including an additional Tk10,000.
 

