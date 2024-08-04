Shots fired at protesters as violence breaks out in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 12:40 pm

The Awami League's rally was scheduled to start at 10am, while the quota reform protesters had planned to gather at 11am.

Protesters gather at New Market area of Chattogram to attend their pre-scheduled program.
Protesters gather at New Market area of Chattogram to attend their pre-scheduled program.

Incidents of shooting were reported during the back-to-back programmes called by protesters and Awami League (AL) men in the New Market area of Chattogram today (4 August).

The shots were fired around 11:30am from the city's City College area when protesters tried to take position at New Market intersection since 10:00am, which has dispersed the protesters from the area.

An Awami League men allegedly shoots at the protesters in Chattogram. Photo: Screengrab.
An Awami League men allegedly shoots at the protesters in Chattogram. Photo: Screengrab.

Earlier, both protesters and Awami League activists had called for back-to-back rallies at Chattogram's New Market area, which had heightened the already tense situation prevailing in the port city.

The Awami League's rally was scheduled to start at 10am, while the quota reform protesters had planned to gather at 11am.

Law enforcement authorities have deployed approximately 2,000 police personnel to maintain order, with barricades set up to keep the two groups apart.

The anti-discrimination student movement had initially called for a mass rally at New Market area in Chattogram at 2:30pm as part of their nationwide non-cooperation movement. However, the Awami League called for their own rally at 1pm at the same spot.

To avoid a clash, the quota reform protesters moved their gathering to 11am, but the Awami League then rescheduled theirs to 10am, setting the stage for a potential confrontation.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Md Saiful Islam told The Business Standard, "We requested both sides to change their locations, but they did not comply. A police barricade will be placed between the two groups."

There are also reports that the military will remain deployed in the area if the curfew is lifted, under the authority of the District Magistrate. However, District Magistrate Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman declined to comment on the matter, directing inquiries to the police commissioner instead.

As of 10:30am, the protesters had begun gathering at New Market, while Awami League activists were nowhere to be seen. The streets were deserted, and there were very few vehicles plying on the roads. A sense of fear and uncertainty prevailed among the public.

