Six-Point Movement was a turning point in history: Envoy

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Six-Point Movement was a turning point in the history, igniting the flame of resistance and determination among the Bengali people, Bangladesh's acting High Commissioner to Canada Dewan Hossne Ayub has said.

"It laid the foundation for our struggle for independence, leading to the birth of a free and sovereign Bangladesh. We owe our freedom to the visionary leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the sacrifices of countless patriots," he said.

Dewan urged everyone to disseminate the historic significance of this day among the new generations of Bangladeshis living in Canada.

Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa observed the historic Six-Point Movement in a befitting manner.

A special discussion event was organised at the auditorium of the High Commission which was attended by officers and officials of the commission.

At the beginning of the programme, acting high commissioner laid a floral wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

This was followed by the reading out of special messages from the President and the Prime Minister sent from Dhaka, highlighting the significance of this special day.

A special documentary was also screened.

During the discussion, speakers shed light on the context and historical significance of the days leading up to the Liberation War.

They emphasised the pivotal role of the Six-Point Movement in uniting the Bengali nation and its contribution to the eventual independence of Bangladesh.

In his concluding remarks, the acting High Commissioner paid great tribute to the memory of Bangabandhu and the three million martyrs.

He mentioned that on this day, 7 June 1966, during a hartal called by the Awami League to demand the charter of liberation for Bengalis, the Six-Point Movement, the then Pakistani police opened fire on unarmed civilians, resulting in the martyrdom of 11 Bengalis.

