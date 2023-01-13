Shipbreaking worker falls to death in Chattogram's Sitakunda

A 24-year-old shipbreaking worker died after falling off a ship in Chattogram's Sitakunda Thursday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Rahim Tushar from Kurigram.

Tushar fell off the ship while working on it at Tahsin Shipbreaking Yard in Sonaichhari union near the Bay of Bengal, Md Tofail Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Model Police Station, said.

"Tushar was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital with a critical head injury. He was declared dead at the hospital at 10pm," Tofail added.