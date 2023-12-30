Demand for adherence to ILO Convention in determining compensation for shipbreaking workers

The Shipbreaking Workers Safety Committee formed a human chain to articulate their demands for the establishment of compensation standards for victims of workplace accidents and the enforcement of occupational health and safety measures in accordance with International Labor Standards, specifically ILO Conventions 102 and 121, the Fatal Accidents Act 1855, and High Court directives.

The rally, held at Chattogram Press Club premises on the afternoon of Saturday, December 30, saw leaders addressing the gathering, emphasizing the rights of compensation for victims of workplace accidents and the significance of occupational health and safety as outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international agreements on economic, social, and cultural issues. They stressed the importance of safe and healthy workplaces, control of occupational diseases, provision of adequate healthcare facilities, and income guarantees for the family members of accident victims.

Leaders underscored the role of International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions, particularly Conventions 102 and 121, in protecting workers against accidents and occupational diseases. They called for the stringent implementation of these conventions, along with the Fatal Accidents Act 1855 and High Court directives, to establish compensation standards and ensure occupational health and safety.

Critiquing the existing labor law, leaders highlighted the inadequacy of compensation provisions for families of deceased workers and those permanently disabled. They demanded that compensation be determined based on ILO Conventions 102 and 121, considering the lifetime income of victims and the suffering of the permanently disabled.

The meeting revealed alarming statistics, citing that 122 workers lost their lives in the shipbreaking industry between 2015 and 2023, with 7 more fatalities and 30 injuries recorded in 36 accidents in 2023 alone. The leaders stressed that such unsafe working conditions extend beyond the shipbreaking industry, affecting thousands of workers across the country.

Leaders emphasized the need for a secure working environment and urged the state to take initiatives to amend labor laws, enact stricter regulations, and ensure the accountability of employers and relevant state labor departments in workplace accidents. They reiterated that a worker's death or injury not only impacts the individual but throws the entire family into financial turmoil, underscoring the urgency of prioritizing workplace safety in the interest of sustainable industries.

Chaired by Advocate Zahir Uddin Mahmud, the Convener of the Shipbreaking Workers Safety Committee, the rally was jointly conducted by Bill-DTDA Center Coordinator Fazlul Kabir Mintu and Joint Member Secretary of the Safety Committee Md. Idris. The rally was also addressed by Convener of Shipbreaking Workers Trade Union Forum Brave Freedom Fighter Tapan Dutta, forum member Masiud Daula, Member Secretary of the Safety Committee Md Ali, KM Shahidullah, Joint Convener of the Safety Committee Didarul Alam Chowdhury, Abdur Rahim Master, Md Iqbal Hassan, and Manik Mandal.