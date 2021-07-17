Shimulia, Paturia ghat see huge homebound crowd

Shimulia alongside Aricha and Paturia ferry ghats are witnessing a massive rush of homebound people as thousands of people are leaving the capital and surrounding areas to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha with family amid the pandemic.

In Shimulia, southbound passengers have been arriving at the ferry and launch ghat since morning to cross the Padma river.

The launches are carrying more passengers ignoring social distance even though they are instructed to carry half their capacity.

On the other hand, due to the increase in the number of public transport and private vehicles, it is getting harder to cross the vehicles on ferries. The Dhaka-Mawa Expressway towards Shimulia ghat also has about a 7km long line of goods-laden trucks while over 600 private vehicles and trucks are waiting to cross the wharf.

BIWTA Shimulia Launch Ghat Traffic Officer Md Soleiman said, "83 launches are currently operating on the waterway to carry passengers."

BIWTA Shimulia Ghat Assistant General Manager Shafiqul Islam said, "There are currently 13 ferries plying the route. There are more than 500 vehicles carrying passengers and goods waiting at the ghat area. All vehicles will cross in phases".

Sirajul Kabir, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mawa Naval Police Station, said, "The crowd is huge. We are trying our best to pick up passengers on the launches as per the rules."

In Aricha and Paturia ferry ghats, the pressure of homebound people is increasing with the passage of time.

Authorities are crossing the passenger buses and small vehicles on a priority basis to reduce the suffering of holidaymakers.

However, goods-laden regular trucks are forced to wait for hours because of the delay before navigating the half-hour distance on ferries.

Meanwhile, the ferry authorities reportedly have kept the crossing of emergency goods carrying trucks on a normal schedule.

Hundreds of light vehicles, 40-50 passenger buses and more than 500 goods-laden trucks are waiting at the Paturia ferry terminal to cross the route.

Although there are no passenger buses waiting in the Aricha ferry wharf area, 30-40 private cars and over 100 regular trucks are waiting, ghat officials said.

Passengers and vehicles are plying on the Paturia-Daulatdia route with 16 ferries. And three ferries are running on the Aricha-Kazirhat route.

BIWTC Aricha Office DGM Zillur Rahman said the decision of prioritising private cars and passenger buses to use ferries was for reducing commuters' sufferings.

"Regular truck drivers are suffering a bit because of it. However, the pressure of homebound passengers is still under control," he added.

