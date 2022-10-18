Sheikh Russell Mini Stadium opens in Chattogram

Bangladesh

18 October, 2022, 09:40 pm
Sheikh Russell Mini Stadium opens in Chattogram

A mini stadium named after Sheikh Russell was inaugurated at North Kattali in Chattogram, in an area adjacent to the toll road and in a natural and beautiful environment near the coast of Bay of Bengal.

On the inaugural day, the Sheikh Russell Mini Stadium hosted the first day's match of inter school and college sports competition on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 59th birthday of Sheikh Russell, youngest son of Bangabandhu.

With a gallery, dressing room, security and utilities, the 330 feet length and 200 feet width structure has been built as a stadium fully suitable for various sports including football, cricket, and basketball.

Bangladesh Cricket Board Director, Chattogram District Sports Association General Secretary and Chattogram City Awami League General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin were the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony, with former city mayor M Manzur Alam in the chair.

Following the long-standing demands of sports loving people, the mini stadium was built on the initiative of former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation M Manzur Alam and funded by Hosne Ara Manzur Welfare Trust.

AJM Nasir Uddin, also former mayor of Chattogram city, said, "It is very pleasant news for the sportspersons that another stadium has been built in the port city. We are very happy. Through this, more players will emerge from Chattogram.

"My sincerity will continue to make the stadium more modernised and up-to-date," he added.

Former City Mayor M Manzur Alam said, "This stadium will be open to all irrespective of party affiliation."

Didarul Alam, lawmaker from Sitakunda Constituency, distributed the prizes among the winners of the inter school and college sports competition.

In the event, Sheikh Russel's birthday was celebrated by cutting a cake, and serving food to all present.

Mohammad Saiful Alam, Director of Mustafa Hakim Group and Hosne Ara Manzur Welfare Trust, Nabid Abdullah Manzur Alam, president of Amra Russel Smriti Parishad and grandson of M Manzur Alam, were the special guests.

