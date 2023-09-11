Shared commitment to develop economic, trade, security partnership: Bangladesh, UK to hold 5th Strategic Dialogue

Bangladesh

UNB
11 September, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 02:16 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and the United Kingdom will hold the 5th Strategic Dialogue in Dhaka on Tuesday (12 September) reflecting the two countries' shared commitment to develop a modern economic, trade and security partnership.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and UK Permanent Under-Secretary of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Sir Philip Barton will co-chair the dialogue.

UK's Permanent Under-Secretary Sir Philip Barton arrived in Dhaka on Monday.

DG (North America) Kh Masudul Alam welcomed him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The permanent under-secretary is the most senior civil servant and diplomat in the FCDO.

This is Sir Philip's first visit to Bangladesh as Permanent Under-Secretary.

Bangladesh-UK strategic dialogue to focus on democracy, human rights, geopolitics

He visited previously in 2008 in his capacity as Director South Asia, FCO.

The dialogue will cover political and diplomatic relations, economic, trade and development partnerships, and global, regional and security issues, including the Rohingya crisis, according to the UK government.

It will also provide an opportunity to boost economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, cooperation on COP28 and joint work on climate financing, adaptation and resilience to climate impacts, and showcase the UK's substantial economic development investment offer.

During his time in Dhaka, the Permanent Under-Secretary will also meet politicians, civil society organisations, business leaders and youth representatives.

The fourth Bangladesh-UK strategic dialogue was held in 2021 in London.

During the last strategic dialogue, the UK reiterated its commitment to support Bangladesh achieve a smooth and successful graduation and continue its export-led growth by providing duty-free, quota free access to the UK market until 2029.

The UK committed to work with Bangladesh to deliver free and fair trade by improving the functioning of the WTO and modernising global trade rules.

UK's landmark Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) came into effect from June this year that simplifies trading rules and cuts tariffs on products entering the UK from 65 developing countries, including Bangladesh.

The DCTS will help grow trade, boost jobs, and drive sustained economic growth, said the UK government, adding that this new scheme demonstrates the UK's commitment to a modern and mutually beneficial partnership with Bangladesh.

