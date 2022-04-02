Shahjahanpur double murder: 'Mastermind' among 4 held

Bangladesh

UNB
02 April, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 11:30 am

Related News

Shahjahanpur double murder: 'Mastermind' among 4 held

UNB
02 April, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 11:30 am
AL Leader Jahidul Islam Tipu, 40, and college student Samia Afran Jamal Prity, 22, have been murdered amid a busy traffic in the capital on Thursday. Photo: Collected
AL Leader Jahidul Islam Tipu, 40, and college student Samia Afran Jamal Prity, 22, have been murdered amid a busy traffic in the capital on Thursday. Photo: Collected

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained four people, including the alleged mastermind, in connection with the killing of an Awami League (AL) politician and a college student in the capital's Shahjahanpur.

The identities of the detainees could not be ascertained immediately.

The elite force nabbed the four from different parts of Dhaka on Saturday, said ASP Imran Khan, assistant director (media) at RAB Headquarters.

"A man who tailed AL politician Zahidul Islam Tipu's vehicle is among the detainees," he said.

On the night of 24 March, Tipu, who was on a microbus, and Samia Afrin Priti, a 22-year-old college student, who was returning home on a cycle rickshaw, were killed in firing in front of the Islami Bank Hospital.

Tipu was a former general secretary of the AL Motijheel committee while Priti was a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government College.

Tipu's driver was also injured in the firing.

They were all stuck in a traffic jam in the area when a biker wearing a helmet and a mask appeared from nowhere and fired at them, according to police.

The next day, a case was filed against unidentified people over the double murder.

On 27 March, police arrested Akash, 34, the prime accused in the double murder case from Bogura district. The next day, a Dhaka court placed Akash on seven-day police remand for interrogation.

Then on 31 March, a second suspect was arrested by Dhaka Metropolitan Police detectives from the city's Kamalapur area.

 

Top News / Crime

tipu murder / Crime / Bangladesh / murder / DB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Bangladesh abstained from voting in the first UNGA resolution on Ukraine, it voted in favour in the second one. Photo: Reuters

How is Bangladesh handling the Ukraine crisis?

32m | Panorama
Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

23h | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1d | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

1d | Bangladesh

More Videos from TBS

Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

Shubodh's graffiti reappears on Dhaka streets

Now | Videos
Robot dog now patrolling Pompeii ruins

Robot dog now patrolling Pompeii ruins

7m | Videos
Threatening letter 'came from the US': Imran Khan

Threatening letter 'came from the US': Imran Khan

7m | Videos
Adidas unveils ‘Al Rihla’ as Qatar World Cup Ball

Adidas unveils ‘Al Rihla’ as Qatar World Cup Ball

12m | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh