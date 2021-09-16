Shaheed engineer Nazrul Islam’s 50th death anniversary observed

The 50th death anniversary of Shaheed engineer Nazrul Islam, a freedom fighter, was observed on Thursday.

Nazrul Islam was an adviser on electrical and power matters to the then newly formed Bangladesh government in 1971.

During the Liberation War, Nazrul Islam conducted an operation to blow up five power stations in Dhaka. After the Independence of the nation, the Hatkhola road was officially named after him and Shaheed Nazrul Girls School was established in his own district Shariatpur.

On the occasion of his death anniversary, Professor Hazera Nazrul, wife of the martyr arranged a 'Quarankhwani' and 'Milad Mehfil' before Magrib prayers in Dhaka.

