As schools reopen, dengue adds worry amid pandemic: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has expressed concern about the dengue situation in the country alongside Covid-19 as educational institutions reopen in the country after more than one and half years.

While inspecting Azimpur Girls School in the capital today morning, the minister said, "Everyone seems excited to be back to the classes. However, not only the coronavirus, but dengue is also a concern. Dengue spreads in daytime as students spend that time in schools, the parents should be conscious. The students should wear full sleeve clothes and socks."

Dipu Moni further said, "We ask the school authorities to be lenient towards the dress code as many students have outgrown their uniforms and it may take time to get new ones."

Teachers and staff testing for Covid-19 symptoms among students at the entrance. Photo: Mumit M

The minister also informed that the educational institutions are required to submit a compulsory report daily on the checklist provided by the ministry.

She asked the parents and guardians to be more aware and help with social surveillance without disrupting the academic activities or gathering in front of the schools.

"We have to live with coronavirus for a long time. We think it was appropriate to reopen schools now. If we see there a chance of infections increasing, we will get back to the way it was before," the minister added further.

Teachers and students met in the classrooms today as educational institutions from primary to higher secondary levels reopening across the country after long 542 days of closure due to coronavirus pandemic and restrictive measures across the country.

In the morning of the first day of school and colleges reopening, pupils were seen going to their respective institutions wearing face mask.