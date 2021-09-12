As schools reopen, dengue adds worry amid pandemic: Dipu Moni

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 12:50 pm

Related News

As schools reopen, dengue adds worry amid pandemic: Dipu Moni

Dipu Moni further said, “We ask the school authorities to be lenient towards the dress code as many students have outgrown their uniforms and it may take time to get new ones.”

TBS Report
12 September, 2021, 11:00 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2021, 12:50 pm
File Photo
File Photo

Education Minister Dipu Moni has expressed concern about the dengue situation in the country alongside Covid-19 as educational institutions reopen in the country after more than one and half years.

While inspecting Azimpur Girls School in the capital today morning, the minister said, "Everyone seems excited to be back to the classes. However, not only the coronavirus, but dengue is also a concern. Dengue spreads in daytime as students spend that time in schools, the parents should be conscious. The students should wear full sleeve clothes and socks."

Dipu Moni further said, "We ask the school authorities to be lenient towards the dress code as many students have outgrown their uniforms and it may take time to get new ones."

Teachers and staff testing for Covid-19 symptoms among students at the entrance. Photo: Mumit M
Teachers and staff testing for Covid-19 symptoms among students at the entrance. Photo: Mumit M

The minister also informed that the educational institutions are required to submit a compulsory report daily on the checklist provided by the ministry.

She asked the parents and guardians to be more aware and help with social surveillance without disrupting the academic activities or gathering in front of the schools.

"We have to live with coronavirus for a long time. We think it was appropriate to reopen schools now. If we see there a chance of infections increasing, we will get back to the way it was before," the minister added further.

Classrooms back to life

Teachers and students met in the classrooms today as educational institutions from primary to higher secondary levels reopening across the country after long 542 days of closure due to coronavirus pandemic and restrictive measures across the country.

In the morning of the first day of school and colleges reopening, pupils were seen going to their respective institutions wearing face mask.

Top News

Education Minister Dipu Moni / School / Reopen / Dengue / pandemic / uniform

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues