Classrooms back to life

Happy and smiling, students returned to classrooms across the country yesterday – after one and half years of the virus-led hiatus.

Schools wore a festive look – maintaining health safety – as happy teachers and staffers welcomed students with flowers, chocolates and balloons in a number of institutions.

But now, their experience is completely different from normal school life. Students were instructed to sit with sufficient spaces between them and maintain hygiene. The benches that used to accommodate four to five students now will have only two at most – all to prevent another spike in Covid-19 infections.

Students were checked for high fever and other symptoms of the infection.

The students will not be allowed to take their tiffin or any food on the school premises, as part of the safety protocols that are being carefully stipulated.

However, the joy and enthusiasm of students were in contrast to many guardians who fear the reopening may put their children at risk of contracting Covid-19.

In March 2020, the government shut schools to rein in Covid-19 transmission. Since then, classes have been conducted online. Students have now finally returned to in-person classes.

In the morning of the first day of school and colleges reopening, pupils were seen going to their respective institutions wearing face masks.

Saira, an SSC candidate at Tejgaon Government Girls High School, told The Business Standard, "Words cannot express how I feel after meeting my friends today after so many days of home-stuck life."

Rokeya Sultana, headmistress of Tejgaon Government Girls High School, said, "We are taking classes in four shifts daily to avoid crowds and following complete hygiene rules as instructed by the government."

Al Mansoor, guardian of an SSC candidate, said he is relieved now that schools have reopened.

"Educational activities and exam preparations online during the long closure were not as disciplined as in-person classes. Children started to lose interest in studies. Therefore, I think it was much needed to get an idea on how they did during this period," he added.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Some 60-70% of students from primary to higher secondary levels were present on the first day. Of them, students' presence in the city's is better than in rural areas, according to Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE).

KM Enamul, deputy director of CAMPE, told The Business Standard that they randomly observed the presence of students across the country. But it needs more days to see the actual situation.

"Teachers and students were joyful after returning to classes after one and half years. But we fear a high rate of dropouts. But it is manageable if the government takes proper initiative," he said.

Although many students and teachers said they were happy with the government decision, many guardians have expressed anxiety.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Mahmudur Rahman, a private service holder, said, "My son is studying in class-XI in Residential Model College. It is difficult to maintain social distancing and health rules in schools and colleges. I am a little worried. I think the government is in a bit of a hurry and should have waited 15 to 20 more days."

Advocate Amin, father of a third-grader at Residential Model School, however, said the closure of schools and colleges has changed the lifestyle of the children. "Their mental development has come to a halt. Their interest in learning has waned. They lack academic knowledge which will affect the next generation," he said.

"Covid-19 infections will be difficult if we are aware. So, I think schools and colleges should be kept open. And, it should have been opened earlier," he added.

The students who will take part in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations this year and the next year and Primary Education Completion examination this year will attend classes six days a week. The students will be allowed to stay at schools for only four hours.

Photo: TBS

As a result, more than one crore students will attend classes six days a week.

The remaining 3.1 crore students from the primary to secondary level will have classes only for one day a week.

The students of class one, two, three, four, six, seven, eight and nine will attend two classes in a day every week. One student will sit alone on a bench maintaining at least three feet distance from other students.

The picture of academic normalcy was consistent in almost all the areas of Bangladesh, including remote upazilas.

Photo: TBS

Classrooms and yards of educational institutions in Khulna were decorated with coloured paper, garlands, balloons and paper flowers. Many students came to school early.

Teachers and staff allowed their entry to school and college compounds after ensuring proper sanitisation.

Khulna District Education Officer Khandaker Ruhul Amin said all government and private schools, colleges and madrasas in Khulna district reopened following the directives of the education ministry.

Students in Chattogram also returned to classrooms maintaining all the instructions. Students of CDA School and College in the port city area were lined up on either side of the gate and entered the school maintaining social distancing. Everybody got a temperature check before they were allowed in.

Mohammed Nurul Alam, principal at the CDA School and College, told TBS, "About 80% of 2,500 students were present on the first day. We have made arrangements to give them lessons in compliance with the health rules."

Photo: TBS

Visiting Gul-Ezar Begum City Corporation Muslim Girls High School in Chawkbazar, it was seen that the main gate of the school and its yard were decorated with balloons to welcome students. The classes were going on in accordance with health safety rules.

The headmaster of the school, Mohammed Saifullah, said, "The attendance of students is more than we expected."

Classes of XI and XII graders have started at Chittagong College and Government Hazi Mohammad Mohsin College. The presence of students was very satisfactory.

Photo: TBS

Pritu Biswas, a Class XII student of Hazi Mohammad Mohsin College, told TBS, "We are the HSC exam candidates. But the study was not going well as the college was closed. I am happy to be back in classes now."

Chittagong College Principal Mujibul Haque said, "Our campus has been clean and tidy in this pandemic time. Students have joined classes on the first day as per the guidelines prescribed by the government.

The festivity was an ever-present fixture in Barishal.

Rahim, a tenth-grade student of Barishal Government School, said, "I was eagerly waiting for this day when I will get to meet my teachers and friends. It feels like a new life."

After the long closure, thousands of students were seen happily flocking to the premises of more than 600 primary schools, 500 secondary schools, 24 colleges and 36 madrassas in Cox's Bazar.

Photo: TBS

In some of the institutions, teachers welcomed the students with flowers.

Cox's Bazar District Commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid said, "Upazila administrative officials have been instructed to monitor all educational institutions in the district while we ourselves are keeping tabs on the schools in the city. Moreover, authorities have been asked to conduct awareness-building programs in advance."

School authorities across the Brahmanbaria took adequate measures to ensure proper safety for students returning to classes.

The schools have been provided with thermometers, sanitising and handwashing equipment and isolation rooms for the students.

Visiting Annada Government High School in Brahmanbaria town, students were observed to be sitting in the "X" pattern in classes. No class allowed more than 26 students.

Photo: TBS

All the students of the primary level were provided with chocolates and balloons in Cumilla. Schools and colleges within the urban areas had over 90% of students' attendance.



Roxana Ferdous Majumder, the headmistress of Cumilla Nawab Faizunnesa Government Girls School, said, "95% of our students have attended classes. It was more than expected."

In Dinajpur, 2,960 educational institutions have opened in compliance with the health rules including private kindergartens and government institutions.

Photo: TBS

Visiting the Ashalipi Residential Model School located in the Kishanbazar area of Sadar, it was seen that classes were being taken there as per the instructions of the health department.

The glimmer of joy was evident in the eyes of mask-clad students and teachers of some 1,049 educational institutions in Sylhet.

Photo: TBS

Sirajpur Government Primary School in Noakhali's Companiganj upazila has 90 students in class V and 55 students in Class III. Of them, 60 students and 33 students in class V and III respectively were present on the first day.

Qamrul Islam Rashed, headmaster of Sirajpur Government Primary School, told TBS that they tried to ensure the presence of all students on the opening day.

Photo: TBS

"Many guardians are in fear of their children's Covid infections. Some of them are observing the situation. And that is why the number of students present is not satisfactory on the first day," he said.

Photo: TBS

The authorities, meanwhile, were seen busy implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) instructed by the government to ensure students' safety so that their festive return does not get spoiled. This move was replicated nationwide to keep the morale of all students and parents high.