Saudis require prior visas to enter Bangladesh

Saudi nationals travelling to Bangladesh must acquire prior visas before entering the country, the Saudi embassy in Dhaka has emphasised.

According to the embassy, Bangladesh's competent authorities have stated clearly that Saudi travellers will not be granted on-arrival visas upon landing in the country.

The embassy stressed on obtaining a prior visa in order to avoid deportation.

They must apply for visas at the Bangladeshi Embassy in Riyadh, or the Consulate General in Jeddah.

The embassy noted that Saudi nationals cannot obtain an entry visa at the airports in Bangladesh.