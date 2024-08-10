Safety for Hindus: Demonstrations in Shahbagh continue for second day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 06:12 pm

Hindu community members staged demonstration at Shahbagh on 10 August. Photo: Foisal Ahmed/ TBS
Members of the Hindu community today (10 August) staged a demonstration in Shahbagh for the second day demanding safety and protesting alleged attacks on their homes and temples in various districts across the country following the fall of the AL government.

Thousands of protesters, including students and members of the Hindu community, blocked the Shahbagh intersection since around 3:00pm, carrying banners and posters.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/ TBS
Their banners read "None of us are free until all of us are free,", "We will not leave this country...#Alleyesonminorities,", "#SaveBangladeshiHindus". 

The protesters urged the newly-formed interim government to implement increased security measures for Hindus across the country.

They vowed to continue their protests until immediate measures are taken to end the persecution of Hindus.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/ TBS
Earlier on 9 August, protesters gathered in Shahbagh with a 4-point demand. 

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/ TBS
Their 4-point demand includes the formation of a ministry for the people of minority communities, establishment of a minority protection commission, formulation and implementation of strict laws to prevent all kinds of attacks against minorities and allocation of 10% parliamentary seats for the minorities.

