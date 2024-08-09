Hindus stage demo in Shahbagh protesting attacks on minorities

Members of the Hindu community today (9 August) staged a demonstration in the capital's Shahbagh to protest against alleged attacks on their homes and temples in various districts across the country.

The protesters demanded increased security for Hindus nationwide from the newly-formed interim government.

In the afternoon, people from Shahbagh and nearby areas thronged the place with a 4-point demand.

Their 4-point demand includes the formation of a ministry for the people of minority communities, establishment of a minority protection commission, formulation and implementation of strict laws to prevent all kinds of attacks against minorities and allocation of 10% parliamentary seats for the minorities.

Krishna Chandra Roy, a protester, told The Business Standard, "If any of our people are involved in the Awami League's killings and forced disappearances, the state should bring them to justice. The blanket allegations against us should be stopped."

He further said, "This country belongs to everyone. Our Hindu compatriots who have fled to India are in a worse situation because they consider Bangladeshi Hindus as refugees. We don't want to flee to India and end up in a worse situation."

The correspondent asked 12 protesters for specific details of the attacks. Most reported incidents from neighbouring areas rather than their own, and some reported attacks in other districts.

They also showed some videos of alleged torture that circulated on Facebook, but TBS could not verify these.

Around 200-300 Hindu community members blocked the road and marched in Shahbagh.

They stayed from 3-7pm, declaring their plan to continue the protest tomorrow.