RU students clash with locals, several hurt

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 08:49 pm

Related News

RU students clash with locals, several hurt

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 08:49 pm
RU students clash with locals, several hurt

At least three students of Rajshahi University have been injured in a clash with local businessmen over bus fare.

The incident took place in Binodpur Gate area of the university on Saturday (11 March) evening. 

According to the police and eyewitness sources, a student of the university's Social Work department came to Binodpur bus counter to buy a ticket. The student had an argument with the bus helper about the fare. At one point, more students came together and the clash broke out between the two sides. 

The students blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway following the clash.

So far, both sides have engaged in recurrent clashes.

The injured have been taken to the university's medical centre. Additional police have been deployed in the area to prevent further escalation.

Top News

Rajshahi University / clash / Bus fare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

7h | Food
Small yet profoundly flavoursome items make dining at a Michelin Star restaurant memorable. Photo: Courtesy

A fine dining noob's guide to a Michelin Star meal

7h | Food
Photo: TBS

Spotify revamps its app with TikTok-style features

10h | Tech
Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

10h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

20m | TBS Stories
Ranveer or Ayushmann, who will act in Sourav Ganguly's biopic?

Ranveer or Ayushmann, who will act in Sourav Ganguly's biopic?

1h | TBS Entertainment
Road to a trillion dollar economy: Bangladesh sets its sights to the future

Road to a trillion dollar economy: Bangladesh sets its sights to the future

1h | TBS Insight
China makes Iran, S Arabia agree to resume ties

China makes Iran, S Arabia agree to resume ties

50m | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway