RU students clash with locals, several hurt

At least three students of Rajshahi University have been injured in a clash with local businessmen over bus fare.

The incident took place in Binodpur Gate area of the university on Saturday (11 March) evening.

According to the police and eyewitness sources, a student of the university's Social Work department came to Binodpur bus counter to buy a ticket. The student had an argument with the bus helper about the fare. At one point, more students came together and the clash broke out between the two sides.

The students blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway following the clash.

So far, both sides have engaged in recurrent clashes.

The injured have been taken to the university's medical centre. Additional police have been deployed in the area to prevent further escalation.