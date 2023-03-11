RU suspends classes, exams for 12-13 March

The University of Rajshahi has suspended all classes and examinations for two days from Sunday (12 March).

In an emergency notice issued by the Vice-Chancellor's office on Saturday evening, citing unavoidable reasons, the university authorities decided to suspend all classes and examinations for the next two days.

The notice also stated that classes and exams will continue as usual from Tuesday (14 March).

The move comes following an incident where more than 100 people were injured after a clash erupted between the students of Rajshahi University and local businessmen over bus fare.

The incident took place in Binodpur Gate area of the university on Saturday (11 March) evening.