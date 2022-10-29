Rohingya camp crisis: 41 miscreants arrested from Ukhiya camp

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 01:39 pm

A special drive conducted by law enforcement agencies has arrested 41 miscreants, including some accused in various cases, from the Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya.

A mobile court later sentenced 28 arrestees on charges of various offences, confirmed Md Faruk Ahmed, assistant police superintendent (operations and media) of the 8th Armed Police Battalion (APBn).

Members of APBn along with Ukhiya police station made the arrests during a special operation, conducted between Thursday midnight and Friday midnight, at the Ukhiya camp extensions under the 8-APBn (including extensions no 13, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21).

"The drive took place following the recent assassination incidents in the Rohingya camp," Faruk Ahmed said, noting that the operation was conducted in coordination with three battalions of ABPn range (8, 14 and 16 APBn) and district police.

"At the time, three drug case accused, ten absconding accused in various cases and 28 other miscreants were arrested," he added.

According to Cox's Bazar District Police, about 25 Rohingyas were killed in the last five months (June-October), with nine in October only.

On 27 October (Thursday), two more Rohingyas - Ayatullah (40) and Yasin (30) – from block C of camp 17 were shot dead.

On 26 October (Wednesday), Mohammad Jasim was killed at camp number 10 while another Rohingya was shot.

On 18 October, another Rohingya named Syed Hossain was killed at camp 19. Earlier, Jamal Hossain, father of Syed Hossain, was killed on 10 October.

On 15 October, majhi and sub-majhi of camp 13, Mohammad Anwar and Mohammad Yunus, were shot dead.

On 12 October, sub-majhi of camp 9 Mohammad Hossain was killed.

On 4 October, a child namely Tassdia Akter (11) was killed during a gunfight between the terrorists and the APBN.

