RMP commissioner, Rangpur SP withdrawn for complicity in Abu Sayeed’s killing

The moment before Abu Sayeed was shot during the clash between police and protesters in front of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur on Tuesday, 16 July 2024. Screengrab from video

Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RMP) Moniruzzaman and Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rangpur Md Shahjahan have been withdrawn for their complicity in the killing of Abu Sayeed, a student of Begum Rokeya University who was killed during last month's quota reform protests in the district.

Abu Sayeed was killed in a clash between police and quota reform protesters on 16 July.

During that time, Moniruzzaman had told the media, "A student was killed but we have yet to know how he was killed."

"The protestors suddenly attacked the police stationed nearby, injuring several members and damaging their vehicles. A clash took place as police retaliated," he had said.