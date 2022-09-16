RMG workers stage demo in city demanding wage hike

Garments Sramik Sanghati on Friday staged demonstrations in the capital's Mirpur and Savar areas demanding a minimum wage of Tk25,000 for garments workers and a price cut for daily essentials.

The organisation formed a human chain at Mirpur-10 intersection and staged a protest rally in front of Ashulia Press Club in Savar.

Addressing the rally, leaders and activists of the organisation demanded a wage board for RMG workers.

They said, "RMG workers are bearing the brunt due to recent price hikes of essential commodities including edible oil.

They are struggling to live amid this skyrocketing prices of essentials, transportation, education and medical costs."

However, the organisation in a press release claimed that police made obstruction to their protest rally in Savar.