Removal of Wasa chairman an example of 'shoot the messenger': TIB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 06:45 pm

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said the removal of Wasa chairman Golam Mostafa, who brought allegations against the organisation's Managing Director Taqsem A Khan of arbitrariness, has set a concerning example of protecting the accused.

In a statement on Tuesday, the TIB said the move was in conflict with the government's declaration of zero tolerance towards corruption, as well as the legal obligation to protect whistleblowers against the abuse of power and corruption.

Taking into account the complaint of the former chairman, the TIB has called for accountability from the accused, subject to a fair and transparent investigation into the complaints raised against him.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said the action could not be considered a regular process in any way. 

He argued, "Golam Mostafa was not removed from his post although his term as chairman ended in October last year. But a new chairman was appointed just five days after the board chairman filed a written complaint against the Wasa MD in the local government ministry."

"Even if the incident is accepted as a 'coincidence as per the Local Government secretary, the removal of the complainant established the allegation that MD Taqsem's will is the last word in the management of Wasa, and he has the power to expel anyone from the organisation to protect his own interests," the TIB chief observed.

He said the move also gives a message that "if necessary, there will be no hesitation in adopting the practice of "shoot the messenger" to silence a complainant of corruption and abuse of power, whoever they may be."

 

